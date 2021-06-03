Chandigarh tricity’s active case load down 82% in three weeks

Even as the daily death toll due to Covid-19 again went into double digits on Wednesday, the tricity’s active case load was recorded at 4,204, an 82% drop from the peak of 24,201 registered three weeks back on May 12.

With nine fatalities, it was after six weeks that the tricity had logged a single-digit death toll on Tuesday. However, on Wednesday, 14 people succumbed to the virus, including eight in Mohali and three each in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Meanwhile, 337 people tested positive, including 153 in Mohali, 134 in Chandigarh and 50 in Panchkula, down from 399 on Tuesday.

The active case load has seen a steep decline in the past few days, with the number of people being cured and discharged remaining higher than those testing positive.

On Tuesday, 897 patients were discharged in the tricity, as compared to 337 who tested positive. Mohali recorded 441 recoveries, followed by 361 in Chandigarh and 95 in Panchkula. The number of active cases stood at 2,263, 1,251 and 690, respectively.

While recovery rate was recorded above 95% across the tricity, daily positivity rate remained below 5.5%, pointing to a receding second wave.

Mohali admn allows elective surgeries; P’kula mulling too

With the easing of pressure on healthcare facilities, the Mohali administration on Wednesday allowed all government and private hospitals in the district to restore elective surgeries.

“However, it should be ensured that Level-3 capacity for Covid-19 is not compromised,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan. Level-3 refers to facilities for critical patients, which include ICU and ventilators.

Meanwhile, Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said: “With declining number of Covid patients, pressure on oxygen and ICU beds has eased. Now we are looking at gradually starting other health services. Consumption of oxygen has also come down to about 6 MT from 10 MT per day.”

Experts say it will take at least two weeks before the daily death toll also comes down and stabilises at the levels seen before the second wave.