Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases shoot past 50 after a month
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases shoot past 50 after a month

Since March 21, with the decline in daily Covid infections, Chandigarh tricity’s active cases had remained below the 50 mark, even dropping to 25 in the first week of April
Among the latest Covid infections, six were reported from Chandigarh, four from Panchkula and three from Mohali. (via REUTERS)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded 13 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the active cases to 54, a first in the past 31 days.

Since March 21, with the decline in daily infections, tricity’s active cases had remained below the 50 mark, even dropping to 25 in the first week of April.

But as the daily case tally crossed the 10 mark after 25 days on Wednesday, the active cases climbed to 44 and further to 54 in the next 24 hours.

Among the latest infections, six were reported from Chandigarh, four from Panchkula and three from Mohali.

Now, Chandigarh has 22 infected patients, Mohali 21 and Panchkula 11.

Two-day special vax camps at 8 Chandigarh govt schools from today

As part of its efforts to increase vaccination coverage among children, the UT health department will be organising special vaccination camps for the 12-15 age group at eight schools on April 22 and 23.

The camps will be organised at GMSSS, Sector 38 (West); GSSS, Manimajra Town; GMHS, Vikas Nagar; GMSSS, Timber Market Sector 26; GMHS, Sector 49; GMSSS, Dhanas; GMHS, Maloya RC-II; and GSSS, Sector 45. Students of other schools can also get vaccination at these schools between 9 am and 3 pm.

RELATED STORIES

Apart from this, Covid vaccines for children are also available at PGIMER; GMCH, Sector 32; GMSH, Sector 16; and the Civil Hospitals in Manimajra, Sector 22 and Sector 45.

Recently, the UT administration had said they may soon bar unvaccinated children from attending physical classes at schools after UT adviser Dharam Pal expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination among children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP