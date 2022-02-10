Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 300 mark again
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases cross 300 mark again

The Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area jumped from 290 to 304 in the past 24 hours; three more people succumbed to the virus
The UT administration employee challaning mask violators at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 10, 2022 02:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After staying below the 300 mark for three straight days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 tally jumped to 304 on Wednesday.

Chandigarh reported 123 cases, up from 85 a day ago. But in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 121 to 116 and 84 to 65, respectively.

All three jurisdictions also reported one virus-related death each.

The Chandigarh patient was an 88-year-old man from Sector 43. Though he was fully vaccinated, he was comorbid.

The deceased in Mohali was an 85-year-old man from Sohana, while in Panchkula, the latest victim was a 74-year-old man from Sector 25.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active cases declined from 2,762 to 2,397 in the past 24 hours.

