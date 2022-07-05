Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases drop to 96; unvaccinated man dies in Mohali

The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh
This was the seventh Covid-related fatality in Mohali in the past three weeks. (AFP File Photo)
Published on Jul 05, 2022 04:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Hovering above the 100 mark for the past 13 days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to 96 on Monday.

However, Mohali district lost another resident to the virus, its seventh Covid-related fatality in the past three weeks.

The patient, a 73-year-old man from Kansal village, was admitted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh. He was not vaccinated against the virus.

Among the fresh infections, 34 came from Chandigarh, 33 from Mohali and 29 from Panchkula.

The patients in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 27, 30, 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 44, 52 and 56, Burail, Hallomajra, Maloya and Ram Darbar.

In Mohali, 18 cases were reported from Mohali city, eight from Kharar and seven from Dera Bassi.

Amid the drop in daily infections, tricity’s active caseload dipped from 961 to 928 over the past 24 hours.

At 486, Chandigarh still has the most number of infected patients. Another 289 are recuperating in Mohali and 153 in Panchkula.

