Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases receded in Sept, but fatalities spiked

The downturn in Covid-19 cases, since the second wave ended in June, continued in September. However, health experts have cautioned that widespread complacency is an open invitation to another surge.

Against 323 infections in August, the tricity logged 290 cases through September – a 10% drop. But the fatalities shot up by 66% with the toll rising from six to 10 in the same period.

With 46,245 cases and 790 deaths, May had proved to be the deadliest for the tricity since the pandemic began in March last year.

But following restrictions on public movement and businesses, the curve started winding downwards. In June, the tricity recorded 3,878 cases and 160 deaths, and the figures further slipped to 443 and 13, respectively, in July.

Panchkula’s cases saw an uptick

Though the tricity’s cumulative figures decreased in September as compared to August, Panchkula’s cases rose.

In August, 154 cases were reported in Mohali, 124 in Chandigarh and 45 in Panchkula. A month later, the figure dipped to 128 in Mohali and 109 in Chandigarh, but climbed to 53 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh recorded six of the 10 deaths in September, while four were reported in Mohali. In a major respite, Panchkula recorded no death in the entire month, for the first time this year.

‘No place for complacency, especially during festive season’

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Arora said people should take precautionary measures, especially during the festive season. “There is no scope to lower our guard. Masks and social distancing are still crucial in public spaces,” she said.

Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services Chandigarh, cautioned that immunity against the virus starts ebbing away after six months: “Therefore, immunity of those infected during the second wave will now start decreasing with each passing week. As public movement will increase during the festive season, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated to avert another surge.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur added that the health department was prepared to tackle another surge and testing had also been increased, but people must steer clear of complacency.

19-year-old girl becomes Mohali’s latest fatality

A 19-year-old girl from Mohali’s Dera Bassi succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the district’s toll to 1,064.

She was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

No casualty was reported in Chandigarh or Panchkula, where 819 and 377 people, respectively, have died due to the virus so far.

Meanwhile, after steady rise for three straight days, tricity’s daily Covid cases dropped to nine on Thursday.

The daily infection count had reached 10 on Monday and climbed further to 14 on Tuesday, before shooting up to 16 on Wednesday.

Among the nine fresh cases, six were reported from Chandigarh (Sectors 20, 31, 34, 43 and Daria), three from Mohali (Kharar, Dera Bassi and Mohali city), while Panchkula once again recorded no case, the ninth time in September.

The active cases continued to remain over 100 for the second day in a row. Both Mohali and Chandigarh have 41 infected patients each, while 21 patients are recuperating in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has reported 65,230 positive cases till date. As many as 64,370 patients have been cured.

Mohali’s caseload is 68,738, including 67,632 recoveries. In Panchkula, 30,340 of the total 30,738 positive patients have beaten the virus.