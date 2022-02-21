Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 100 for 4th straight day
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases remain below 100 for 4th straight day

The fresh infections dropped to as low as nine in Panchkula, while Chandigarh and Mohali recorded 43 and 22 infections, respectively
Chandigarh currently has 229 infected Covid patients. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The daily Covid-19 cases in the tricity remained below the 100 mark for the fourth consecutive day, as 74 people tested positive on Sunday, though it was higher than Saturday’s tally of 65.

The fresh infections dropped to as low as nine in Panchkula, while Chandigarh and Mohali recorded 43 and 22 infections, respectively.

Chandigarh also reported the death of a 93-year-old man, who was found Covid positive posthumously. The patient was from Manimajra and fully vaccinated.

With this, tricity’s February toll reached 71, including 39 deaths in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula. Amid the third wave in January, the three areas had recorded a total of 112 deaths in the entire month.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload dropped further to 582, of which 281 patients are recovering in Mohali, 229 in Chandigarh and 72 in Panchkula.

