Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases slip to 81, lowest in over five weeks

The tricity recorded 81 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in a sharp slide from 171 cases the day before.

Saturday's tally was lowest since 69 cases on July 11, following which the figure had remained over 100 for 39 consecutive days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh logged 51 infections, down from 84 on Friday. Mohali saw its cases dropping from 63 to 21, while Panchkula recorded only nine new cases after 24 the previous day.

Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 1,107 to 1,032, lowest in over a month. (HT)

No virus-related death was reported for the second consecutive day. As many as 16 people have succumbed to the virus so far this month, compared to 13 in entire July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the drop in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 1,107 to 1,032, lowest in over a month. As many as 469 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 413 in Mohali and 150 in Panchkula.