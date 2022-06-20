Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases touch 143 after 127 days

In further spike in Covid-19 cases, the tricity on Sunday recorded 143 fresh infections, up from 128 on Saturday and highest in the past 127 days.

Multiplying steadily for the past two weeks, the new cases on Sunday were second only to the 200 recorded on February 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Compared to 64 on Saturday, as many as 73 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Sunday, a first since 87 cases on February 12.

Mohali saw its case tally doubling from 23 to 46, lower only than 50 cases reported on February 16.

But the infections dropped from 41 to 24 in Panchkula in the past 24 hours.

Those found positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 40, 45, 48, 49, 50, 51, 52, 56 and 38 (West), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar.

As many as 73 people tested positive in Chandigarh on Sunday, a first since 87 cases on February 12. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fresh cases took tricity’s active caseload from 613 to 666 between Saturday and Sunday.

With 322 positive patients now, Chandigarh’s active cases breached the 300 mark after four months. Mohali has 207 infected patients and Panchkula 137.

Hovering around 2% for several weeks, the daily positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – also shot up to 7.8% in Panchkula, 7% in Mohali and 5.92% in Chandigarh.

So far, 93,057 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. While 91,570 have recovered, 1,165 have died.

In Mohali, the case tally stands at 96,370, including 95,013 recoveries and 1,150 deaths.

As many as 44,651 people have been infected in Panchkula till date. Among them, 44,100 have been cured, but 414 have died.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}