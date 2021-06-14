Chandigarh tricity’s daily cases slip to 110, a first in 110 days

Keeping up the declining trend of daily Covid-19 cases, the tricity recorded 110 infections on Sunday, lowest in the past 110 days.

On February 24, a total of 82 people had tested positive across the tricity and since then the number had only risen, shooting up to the peak of 2,612 on May 10. A steady downturn began thereon and since the advent of June, the tricity has logged less than 200 cases on seven days, including five straight days till Sunday.

Panchkula was the biggest contributor to the slide on Sunday, as it reported only seven cases, a first since the same number of cases were recorded on February 17, 116 days ago.

For the second time in the past four days, Mohali recorded 49 cases and Chandigarh had 54 fresh infections.

Also, for the fifth day in a row, tricity’s daily deaths remained below 10, as four people died in Mohali, three in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula, which had recorded no fatality for the past two days.

In the first 13 days of June, 2,852 people have tested positive across the tricity – a 90% drop from the 28,649 cases in the same period in May. Similarly, the number of deaths has decreased by 68% – from 331 to 106.

Panchkula’s recovery rate stands at 98%, ahead of 97% in Chandigarh and Mohali. At 0.8%, it also had the lowest daily positivity rate, followed by 2.4% in Mohali and 3.4% in Chandigarh.

Active cases drop below 1,500

The constant decline in active cases also continued on Sunday with the number dropping to 1,463 after 102 days.

At 1,402, the tricity last had less than 1,500 active cases on March 3, following which the figure climbed steadily, reaching the record high of 24,201 on May 12. Since then the active cases have decreased by 94%, providing a huge sigh of relief to the health infrastructure.

At 789, Mohali has the most patients under treatment. Another 520 are recuperating in Chandigarh and 154 are still infected in Panchkula.

Those who died in Chandigarh were a 69-year-old man from Sector 45, a 60-year-old man from Sector 12 and a 59-year-old man from Sector 23.

The city’s case tally stands at 61,110, while 792 people have died and 59,798 have been cured till date.

With 175 people getting discharged in Mohali on Sunday, the district’s recoveries reached 65,977. Of the total 67,788 cases, 1,022 patients have succumbed to the virus here, highest in the tricity.

The only fatality in Panchkula on Sunday was a 44-year-old man from Kalka, which pushed the toll to 363. There are 30,459 total cases in Panchkula, of which 29,942 have beaten the virus and 363 have died.