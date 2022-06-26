Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 200 mark after 19 weeks

Showing no signs of decline, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 200 mark on Saturday, in a first in over 19 weeks.

Saturday’s tally of 217 was last seen only on February 11 when the third wave of the pandemic was ebbing away.

Chandigarh once again led the daily case count with 98 residents testing positive, up from 96 the day before. Mohali saw its cases multiplying from 39 to 63 in the same period, while Panchkula recorded a slight rise of 55 to 56. The three jurisdictions’ respective tallies were also highest since the second week of February.

The fresh cases in Chandigarh were detected from across the city, including Sectors 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 40, 42, 43, 45, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.

With the spike in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also neared the dreaded 1,000 mark.

From 871 positive patients on Friday, the number jumped to 983 on Saturday. At 492, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 284 in Mohali and 207 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula at 12%, 7.2% in Chandigarh and 4.5% in Mohali.

