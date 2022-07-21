Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 300 mark after five months

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 333 on Thursday – a 43% jump from the 232 cases the day before.

The 333 cases were also highest since February 5, when 361 people were found infected, over five months ago.

With 133 cases, Mohali was the biggest contributor to the daily spike. The district’s daily cases had never surged past 130 since February 5.

Similarly, Panchkula’s cases also crossed the 100 mark for the first time since February 4, with 102 people testing positive.

Chandigarh logged 98 fresh infections, a number also recorded on June 25.

With the daily cases soaring steadily, tricity’s active cases reached 1,388 on Wednesday, a first in over five months. (HT)

The positivity rate – proportion of samples that test positive – stood at 15.6% in Panchkula, 13.3% in Mohali and 7.7% in Panchkula.

The number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh now stands at 555. Mohali’s active caseload is close behind at 521, while Panchkula has 312 positive patients.

At 50, the bulk of fresh cases surfacing in Mohali district came from the urban areas of Mohali city, followed by 48 from Dera Bassi and 35 from Kharar.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 51, 52 and 38 (West), Burail, Dadumajra, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, Raipur Khurd and Ram Darbar.

12 students test positive at Lalru govt school, classes suspended

As many as 21 Class-12 students were found Covid-positive at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Lalru, Mohali, the health department said on Wednesday.

Officials said at present, the school was only running the evening classes for Class 12, but after the students got infected, the classes were suspended for a week.

The infected students have mild infection with symptoms and are isolated at home.

The health department is testing the other students and teachers to check the spread of the infection.