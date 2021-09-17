Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases climb to 14, highest in 20 days

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases shot up to 14 on Thursday, a first in 20 days.

Since the 20 infections on August 27, the figure had remained lower than 14, even dropping to single digit as many as 10 times.

All three jurisdictions saw their daily cases rising in the past 24 hours.

Chandigarh’s single-day count doubled from two to four, Mohali reported eight cases against six on Wednesday, while Panchkula logged two cases after one the day before.

However, no new fatality was reported for the second consecutive day.

With the jump in daily cases, the active cases also increased from 88 to 98 in 24 hours. Now, Mohali has 49 infected patients, Chandigarh 31 and Panchkula 18.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sector 14, PGIMER campus, Mauli Jagran and Raipur Khurd.

In Mohali, four cases surfaced in Dhakoli, two in Kharar, and one each in Dera Bassi and Gharuan.

Panchkula’s new infections were from Sectors 9 and 19.

Chandigarh’s caseload stands at 65,168, with 64,319 recoveries and 818 deaths.

A total of 68,687 people have contracted the virus in Mohali till date. Among them, 67,577 have recovered and 1,061 have succumbed.

Panchkula has recorded 30,710 infections till date. Here, 30,315 patients have been cured and 377 have died.