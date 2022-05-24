Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases dip to 12
Tricity’s Covid-19 cases continued to wind downwards for the third consecutive day, as 12 people tested positive on Monday.
On Friday, at 36, the daily case tally had shot up to more than double of 17 infections reported the day before. But on Saturday, the figure dropped to 25 and further to 23 on Sunday.
On Monday, four cases each were reported in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The day before, Chandigarh had recorded 13 cases, Mohali four and Panchkula six.
Those found positive in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 34 and 40, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran, while all of Mohali district’s cases came from Mohali city.
Despite the dip in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload rose from 141 to 146 in the past 24 hours due to fewer recoveries.
Currently, 75 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 43 in Mohali and 28 in Panchkula.
At 6%, the daily positivity rate, reflecting the proportion of samples testing positive, was highest in Panchkula, followed by 1.2% in Mohali and 0.69% in Chandigarh.
-
Revised pay scales: Chandigarh employees to get five-year arrears in one go
In major relief for around 25,000 employees, the UT administration has decided to release their pay arrears for five years under the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission in one go.
-
Three awarded 20-year jail for gang-raping woman in Mohali
Three years after three men gang-raped a woman in her 20s at a house in Phase 11, a local court on Monday awarded them 20-year imprisonment. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar also imposed a fine of ₹1.98 lakh each on the convicts, Raja, Sonu, alias Khunia, and Anmol. Of this, ₹66,000 each will be paid as compensation to the woman.
-
Shortage of stamp papers leaves Mohali residents at wits’ end
Already troubled by endless paperwork and legwork in the searing heat, citizens requiring stamp papers for various applications in Mohali district are also being stumped by no-supply replies from vendors. For more than a month now, there has been an acute shortage of low-denomination stamp papers in the three sub-divisions of Mohali district – Mohali, Dera Bassi and Kharar.
-
May 31 rebate deadline nearing, but 66% owners yet to pay property tax in Chandigarh
With hardly a week to go before the municipal corporation starts imposing penalties for non-payment of property tax from June 1, only 34% of the property owners in Chandigarh have come forward to pay the tax. There are around 1.36-lakh property tax assessees in Chandigarh. But only around 48,000 have paid the tax, totalling around ₹24.40 crore, since financial year 2022-2023 started.
-
Mercury plunges to 30.7°C in Chandigarh after 11.5 mm rain
The city received 11.5 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The rain caused the maximum temperature to fall from 38.9C on Sunday to 30.7C on Monday, 7.4C below normal. More rain is forecast on Tuesday, while clear skies can be expected on May 25, as per the India Meteorological Department. The figure had increased to 11.5 mm by 8.30 am.
