Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases double in 24 hours

In a switch from the downward trend over the past five days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases doubled in the past 24 hours.

Compared to 34 cases on Monday, lowest since December 28, the figure shot up to 66 on Tuesday.

The infections rose from 12 to 24 in Mohali between the two days; 18 to 23 in Chandigarh and four to 19 in Panchkula.

Also, a 65-year-old woman, who lived in Faidan, Chandigarh, tested positive for Covid after being brought dead at GMCH, Sector 32. She was fully vaccinated against the virus.

Now, the tricity has 504 active cases, including 232 in Mohali, 211 in Chandigarh and 61 in Panchkula.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 91,608 people have tested positive in Chandigarh. While 90,234 have recovered, 1,163 have died.

In Mohali, of the total 95,470 people found infected so far, 94,094 have been cured and 1,144 have died.

Panchkula has reported 43,992 cases till date. These include 43,518 recoveries and 413 deaths.

