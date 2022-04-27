Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days

Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before.

Tuesday’s case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. A week ago, only seven fresh cases were detected in the tricity on April 19, following which the daily cases climbed to double digits and have remained so for seven straight days.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively. Since then, the figure had even dropped to zero multiple times.

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 12, 17, 19, 27, 41, 44, 45, 47 and 38 (West), Dhanas, Khuda Lahora and Manimajra.

In Mohali, six cases were reported from Mohali, four from Kharar and two from Dera Bassi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active cases in Chandigarh tricity have shot up by 188% since April 1. (HT)

Highest active cases in 41 days

With the rise in daily cases, tricity’s active cases also shot past the 100 mark, a first since March 16.

Compared to 75 infected patients on Monday, the number rose to 101 on Tuesday. At 55, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 38 in Mohali, which was tricity’s overall active case tally a week ago, and eight in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spike in cases comes a day after the UT administration made masks compulsory in closed environments and announced a fine of ₹500 in case of the order’s violation.

The administration also barred children, aged 12 to 18, who have not received even a single dose of anti-Covid vaccine, from attending physical classes at schools from May 4.

‘UT equipped to tackle surge’

Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “The cases are multiplying daily, indicating a possible arrival of the fourth wave. But the UT health department is all geared up to tackle any surge. We are testing around 1,200 people daily, and we have enough beds and medical oxygen available at hospitals. The situation is so far under control.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, she cautioned people to wear face masks and follow social distancing in public, along with hand hygiene: “Unvaccinated people must shed hesitancy and get the shot at the earliest to build immunity against the virus. Those eligible for the third dose must also not lose time in getting it.”

In Mohali, assistant civil surgeon Dr Renu Singh said health teams had been told to increase sampling from Wednesday to quickly detect and isolate positive patients.

Panchkula chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar also said testing had been intensified in the district.