Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases rise to 11

Chandigarh’s cases rose from two to six in the past 24 hours, while the figure increased from one to four in Panckula; Mohali reported one new case after clocking none a day ago
With this, tricity's active cases also increased from 61 to 67 in the past 24 hours.
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After recording just three Covid-19 cases on Saturday, lowest in over four months, the tricity logged 11 new infections on Sunday, two days after Holi celebrations.

Chandigarh’s cases rose from two to six in the past 24 hours, while the figure increased from one to four in Panckula. Mohali reported one new case after clocking none a day ago.

With this, tricity’s active cases also saw a spike, a first in over two months. Compared to 61 on Saturday, 67 people are now Covid positive in the three areas. Among them, 28 are in Chandigarh, 20 in Mohali and 19 in Panchkula.

On the bright side, no new death was reported for the 18th consecutive day. The last and only death this month was recorded in Mohali on March 2.

