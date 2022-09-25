Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slide to 13

Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases slide to 13

Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:26 AM IST

Chandigarh's tally came down from 13 to six between the two days, while Mohali logged just two cases after 10 the day before. On the other hand, Panchkula's case count rose from zero to five.

After detection of 23 Covid-19 cases in the tricity on Friday, 13 more people were found positive on Sunday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After detection of 23 Covid-19 cases in the tricity on Friday, 13 more people were found positive on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s tally came down from 13 to six between the two days, while Mohali logged just two cases after 10 the day before. On the other hand, Panchkula’s case count rose from zero to five.

The active cases in the tricity also increased from 141 to 146 after a steady decline for the past 38 days. At 83, Mohali has the majority of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 50 and Panchkula with 13.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
