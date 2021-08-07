Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally in double digits again

The tricity’s daily Covid-19 tally once again climbed to double digits on Friday, a day after dropping to seven.

As many as 12 people tested positive, including eight in Mohali, three in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula. However, no virus-related death was reported for the sixth day in a row.

In Mohali district, five cases were reported from Mohali city, two from Kharar and one from Dera Bassi. In Chandigarh, they were scattered across Sector 8, 35 and 40 while Panchkula’s lone case surfaced in Sector 2.

The active caseload saw an uptick from 73 to 75, with 37 patients in Mohali, 26 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

The latest infections took Mohali’s tally to 68,480, of which 67,386 people have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died.

Chandigarh’s case count reached 61,970. Among them 61,132 have been cured and 811 have succumbed to the virus. Of the 30,650 infections in Panchkula so far, 30,262 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.

UT adviser inspects GMSH-16

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal along with principal secretary, health, Arun Kumar Gupta, visited Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, to inspect preparations for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

As the adviser inspected the working of oxygen generator plants installed during the second wave, director health services Dr Amandeep Kang informed him that another plant will be installed shortly. The hospital has also recently increased its ICU bed capacity from eight to 20.

The adviser also visited the radiology department, blood bank and the Covid vaccination centre, and expressed satisfaction over the heath department’s preparations.