Chandigarh tricity saw 68% drop in Covid-19 cases in October

The downward trend in tricity’s Covid-19 infections, which started in September, continued into October that ended with a 68% drop in cases.

Compared to 817 in September, the tricity logged 258 cases in October. In another positive sign, no Covid-related fatality was reported after two deaths in September.

But despite the declining pandemic figures, health experts have cautioned residents against losing guard, as most people having symptoms are not getting tested amid the ongoing surge in viral and mosquito-borne diseases.

After the deadly third wave in January this year, when 59,273 cases and 113 deaths were reported, the uptick in pandemic numbers had again started in June when the tricity recorded 2,981 cases and five deaths.

In July, the cases climbed to 6,564 and deaths to 13, and further to 5,365 and 22, respectively, in August. But in much-needed relief, September saw the cases dropping to 817 and deaths to two.

In October, the cases further slid to 258 — 94 each in Chandigarh and Mohali and 70 in Panchkula reported only 70 cases.

October tally in 2021 was even lower

Last year, the tricity had witnessed the pandemic’s second wave in May, when 46,245 cases and 790 fatalities were recorded. Thereon, the figures had started declining and October had ended with 219 cases and five deaths.

Even after Diwali in November last year, no major hike was witnessed, with 304 cases and four cases.

Notice symptoms? Get tested for Covid

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “Currently, a large number of people are getting symptoms like fever and cough. But most are passing them off as symptoms of viral infections or mosquito-borne diseases. This is the main reason behind the dip in Covid cases. However, people must avoid complacency and get tested for Covid as well.”

“Also, people may feel that the virus is not lethal. But though the infection now is mild, it can still be harmful for aged, co-morbid and unvaccinated people. Besides in the wake of the surge in infections in other countries, cases may soon spike in India as well. And the vaccines may not be effective against the newer variants of Covid. So, people must get vaccinated to avoid getting infected with the already prevalent variants and should continue to adhere to safety precautions in publics,” she added.

Health experts also said since markets were crowded and no Covid-related restrictions were in place in the festive season, cases might see a jump in mid-November.