Chandigarh tricity sees 99% dip in Covid-19 cases since January

As March came to a close on Thursday, the tricity saw its monthly Covid-19 infections and deaths drop by 99% as compared to January, when the third wave caused the cases to spike to an all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Though the pandemic figures are encouraging and all restrictions on public movement have been lifted, health officials across the tricity have cautioned residents about another surge if precautions are not taken. Health officials also believe that people must not feel complacent and should get vaccinated at the earliest, as the virus can still be lethal for the vulnerable groups.

The tricity had recorded a whopping 59,273 cases in January during the third peak – the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

However, at 113, the deaths in January were 86% lower than May last year, when the second wave had peaked.

As the third wave waned in February, the cases and deaths dropped to 5,964 cases and 79, respectively. March brought more good news, as only 403 people were found positive and the tricity recorded only one death, in Mohali on March 2.

Among the three areas, Chandigarh remained the worst hit with 180 cases in March, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula.

‘New variants can again lead to surge’

“In January, the Covid cases surged rapidly, as the infection transmission rate was high due to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. However, with the community building herd immunity, the infections dipped significantly in February and March. But now, the fear of the spread of a new variant – Deltacron, which has characteristics of both Delta and Omicron variants, is emerging worldwide. Though this variant has not shown prevalence in India so far, people must not lower their guard,” said Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, also cautioned residents, saying, “Even if the cases are less, the virus is still dangerous for the elderly and co-morbid people. The best way to be safe is to follow all Covid-related precautions and get vaccinated at the earliest.”

Urging people to get vaccinated, Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said most of the people who died between January and March had three common conditions: comorbidities, old age or absence of immunity due to lack of vaccination. Hence, vaccination was crucial to build immunity.

Tricity’s daily cases rise to 5

After reporting just two Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the tricity found five people positive for the virus on Thursday.

Panchkula logged no new case for the second consecutive day and the seventh time this year.

Chandigarh reported four cases – from Sectors 25, 27 and 52, and Kishangarh, while in Mohali, only one new infection surfaced.

With higher number of fresh cases compared to the day before, tricity’s active cases also increased from 36 to 38.

But the tricity completed March with no increase in its death toll after one fatality in Mohali on March 2.