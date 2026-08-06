Chandigarh: Two Adani Gas fraud cases registered

Two Adani Gas fraud cases registered

No accused in the fraud cases have been arrested so far. (HT File)

Two cheating cases related to Adani Gas bills were registered in the city. Rajesh of Phase 2 Ramdarbar alleged that he was duped of ₹1.3 lakh while Surinder Kumar of Sector 33D alleged that he was duped of ₹2 lakh. Both victims tried to pay their Adani Gas bill using a malicious APK file, which led to their accounts being hacked and the cash withdrawn. Both cases have been registered against unknown persons at the cyber crime police station. No accused have been arrested so far.

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Silver sheet stolen from temple

Chandigarh A silver sheet weighing 1.5 kg was stolen from the Sector 42 temple between August 3 and August 4. According to a complaint, Rameshwar Das of Sector 42 alleged that an unknown person stole the silver sheet installed around the Shivling inside the Sanatan Dharma temple in Sector 42 after breaking the latch on the main gate of the temple on the intervening night between August 3 and August 4. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.

9 immigration fraud cases registered

Chandigarh Nine different cases of immigration fraud were registered on Tuesday in the city, involving a total defrauded amount of ₹1.3 crore from various people. All cases have been registered under sections for cheating and the Immigration Act. Complainants from Kerala filed complaints against city based immigration services for duping them. The accused immigration firms include Asian Manpower Employment Service, Sector 17, Sun Coast Immigration Consultants, Sector 9, True Advisor Visa Consultancy, Sector 34 among others.

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{{^usCountry}} Nat’l disaster volunteers receive hands-on disaster response training Mohali The third day of the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) training programme at Government Polytechnic College, Khuni Majra, focused on practical disaster response and rescue operations. The programme featured mock drills, live demonstrations and hands-on exercises to strengthen emergency preparedness. Participants were trained in lifting and load stabilisation, safe patient handling, rescue techniques, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (BLS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nat’l disaster volunteers receive hands-on disaster response training Mohali The third day of the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) training programme at Government Polytechnic College, Khuni Majra, focused on practical disaster response and rescue operations. The programme featured mock drills, live demonstrations and hands-on exercises to strengthen emergency preparedness. Participants were trained in lifting and load stabilisation, safe patient handling, rescue techniques, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (BLS). {{/usCountry}}

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Illegal structure demolished in Badmajra

Mohali Continuing the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign, the police, civil administration and gram panchayat Badmajra jointly demolished an illegally constructed structure allegedly belonging to a drug peddler at Shiv Colony, Badmajra. The accused, Anil, is in judicial custody in connection with an NDPS Act case registered on July 10. Police said the structure had been built on encroached Panchayat land using proceeds from drug trafficking.

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Power firm approves ₹1-cr underground cable network project

Chandigarh In a move aimed at strengthening power reliability, Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has commissioned a 3.5-km-long underground cable network to replace a fault-prone overhead feeder supplying parts of the city. The ₹1-crore project involves laying an 11 kV underground XLPE cable from the Bhakra Beas Management Board grid substation in Industrial Area Phase-I to the railway light point and further up to Kishangarh small roundabout. The upgrade is expected to benefit residents of Shastri Nagar, parts of Kishangarh and nearby farmhouses.

Satnam Sandhu seeks service road on Bajheri toll plaza

Mohali Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu on Wednesday urged the Centre to provide an entry-exit point and service road at Bajheri Toll Plaza on the ₹2,300 crore Mohali IT City-Kurali Greenfield Expressway to improve connectivity for nearby villages and devotees visiting Fatehgarh Sahib. Raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha, Sandhu thanked the Union government for the expressway. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari assured the House that the matter would be examined through a technical feasibility study and an appropriate solution explored.

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PM-SETU rollout gains pace in UT

Chandigarh The Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme moved a step forward in Chandigarh on Tuesday, with the State Steering Committee holding its first meeting to firm up the implementation roadmap and industry partnership framework. The meeting was chaired by chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad. Following deliberations, the committee approved key changes to the eligibility criteria for selecting the Anchor Industry Partner. These include rationalisation of minimum annual turnover and employee strength requirements, along with an increase in the permissible size of consortiums for joint bidding.