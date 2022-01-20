Chandigarh: Two arrested for stealing taps from empty house

Police arrested two youths on Tuesday for stealing taps from a house in Sector 49.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Golu, 19, and Basant alias Golu, 20, both residents of EWS Colony in Sector 49-C. The duo had broken into an empty house in Sector 49-D belonging to Ramesh Kumar. Police said that Kumar lives in another house in Sector 49.

While the accused were stealing from the house, the neighbours heard the noise and caught them red handed, following which they were handed over to the police. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house trespass), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. The accused were presented in court on Wednesday and sent to police remand for one day. Police are checking for their involvement in other theft cases and said that they are both unemployed.

Blanket donation drive organised by CCPCR

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) distributed warm blankets to underprivileged children at the Circus Ground in Sector 34 and grain market in Sector 39 on Wednesday. During the drive, the children were advised to take care of their personal hygiene.

Liquor vend owner booked for opening beyond permissible limit

The owner and an employee of a liquor vend in Sector 28-D were booked on Monday night for operating beyond the permissible time limit of 10pm. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 26 police station against the owner Naresh Rana and cashier Ramesh. Ramesh was arrested and later bailed out