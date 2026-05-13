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Mohali: Two bike-borne men snatch 20-gm gold chain from elderly man

The incident took place around 7.15 am when Satya Narayan Jindal, a resident of Baltana, was returning home after purchasing household items from a dairy shop

Published on: May 13, 2026 08:10 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Two unidentified men snatched a 20-gram gold chain from a 72-year-old man on May 3, near Gobind Vihar Colony in Baltana, after one of the accused pulled the chain from behind and pushed the victim to the ground while he was returning home from a dairy shop.

Police later registered a case under Sections 304 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused at Zirakpur police station. (HT File)

The incident took place around 7.15 am when Satya Narayan Jindal, a resident of Baltana, was returning home after purchasing household items from Saini Dairy. According to the complaint, Jindal had just entered Gobind Vihar Colony and crossed a school when one of the accused came from behind and yanked the gold chain from his neck.

The sudden pull caused the elderly man to fall on the road. After snatching the chain, the accused ran towards the colony gate where another man, dressed in black clothes, was waiting on a white motorcycle.

Both suspects fled the spot on the motorcycle before local residents could stop them.

The victim told police that the stolen chain was old and weighed around 20 grams. He initially informed his family members about the incident and tried to make inquiries on his own before approaching the police.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Two bike-borne men snatch 20-gm gold chain from elderly man
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Two bike-borne men snatch 20-gm gold chain from elderly man
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