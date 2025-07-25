Search
Chandigarh: Two conmen dupe woman of gold earrings in Manimajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 10:56 am IST

The Manimajra police registered a case of cheating under Sections 318 (4) and 3(5) of BNS, and launched a search for the culprits; CCTV footage from the market area is being scanned to trace the suspects

A 40-year-old woman was tricked by two unidentified youths, who made off with her gold earrings, weighing around 1 tola, after handing her a carry bag filled with worthless paper in Manimajra market on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3.50 pm, while she was walking from the Manimajra bus stand towards Old Ropar Road, two boys approached her and struck up a conversation, she told police (HT photo fro representation)
The victim, Anjane Sunita, a housewife residing in Sector 20, Panchkula, had visited the Manimajra market for shopping. Around 3.50 pm, while she was walking from the Manimajra bus stand towards Old Ropar Road, two boys approached her and struck up a conversation, she told police.

During the interaction, they handed her a brown carry bag that appeared to contain a bundle of currency notes. They then engaged her in small talk and allegedly persuaded her not to open the bag. In the process, the duo removed the gold earrings she was wearing.

Moments later, the boys vanished from the spot, leaving her confused. When she opened the carry bag, she was shocked to find only a bundle of worthless papers inside, instead of money, she alleged.

“I realised I had been cheated. I searched for the boys around the market but they were nowhere to be found,” said Sunita.

She told police that she could identify the two boys if she sees them again. The Manimajra police registered a case of cheating under Sections 318 (4) and 3(5) of BNS, and launched a search for the culprits. CCTV footage from the market area is being scanned to trace the suspects.

