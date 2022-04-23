Chandigarh: Two more cheating cases registered against GBP Group

In more trouble for the GBP Group, its promoters have been booked for cheating two customers.

Satish Kumar Gupta, Raman Gupta, Pardeep Gupta and others from the realty firm have been booked on the complaint of Ramesh Kumar and others from Mohali, and Jaidev Singh and others from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the complaint by Kumar and others, the group’s promoters have been accused of cheating them of ₹36 lakh in connection with the sale of a 125 square yards plot in 2019.

Similarly, Singh and others complained that the accused cheated them of ₹57 lakh in lieu of investment in their two projects at Centrum Zirakpur and Aeropolis City, Sector 66, Mohali, for a return of 12.5%.

FIRs on both complaints have been registered at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh.

The group’s promoters are already facing multiple cases since they left the country, leaving in the lurch over 2,500 people who have invested nearly ₹1,500 crore in their multiple residential and commercial projects.

Real estate consultant booked

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Chandigarh-based realty consultant has been booked for cheating two city residents.

The accused, Lokesh Kumar, runs Dev Associates in Sector 8.

One Ashok Kumar of Sector 20 complained that Kumar cheated him of ₹63 lakh on the pretext of a buying a house in Sector 7. Similarly, Ramlal Thakur of Sector 48 alleged that Kumar duped him of ₹69.25 lakh in lieu of a flat’s purchase in Sector 19.

Separate cases have been registered against Kumar at the Sector 3 and Sector 19 police stations. The accused was previously arrested in a similar case on the complaint of a Bangalore resident.