Chandigarh: Two vehicles lifters nabbed; 11 two-wheelers recovered

Police have arrested two vehicle lifters and recovered 11 two-wheelers from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Ali Hussain, 19, and Hashnabi, 20, both natives of Uttar Pradesh. The stolen vehicles were recovered from Budaun district in UP based on information provided by the accused.

Police said the duo stole two-wheelers Sector 22 and Sector 17 and sold them at their native village.

Police said that accused Hussain is a Class 8 passout and is facing trial in two cases registered at Sahjanpur district in UP. Hashnabi studied up to Class 5.

Mobile phones, accessories stolen from shop in Sohana

Mobile phones and accessories were stolen from a shop in Sohana village in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident came to the fore after the owner opened the shop to his shock on Monday morning. Gurdeep Singh, the owner of Fateh Telecommunications, told police that when he opened the shop in the morning, he found that it had been ransacked. He said items worth ₹80,000 were stolen.

MC employees take vigilance pledge

Chandigarh MC employees on took a pledge to observe Vigilance Awareness week which is being conducted from October 31 to November, 6. The pledge was administered by Gurinder Sodhi, MC joint commissioner at the civic body’s Sector 17 . They pledged that they will continuously strive to bring integrity and transparency in all spheres of their activities. They also pledged to work unstintingly to eradicate corruption in all spheres of life and remain vigilant and work towards the growth and reputation of their organisation.

32 recruited as constables in UT Police

Chandigarh administration on Monday organised a Rozgar mela at UT secretariat, where appointment letters were distributed to 35 people by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, of which 32 were recruited as constables in Chandigarh Police band. The others have been recruited in the department of higher education and department of urban planning.

Mobile water testing lab flagged off in Chandigarh

To ensure safe and potable water supply in Chandigarh, mayor Sarbjit Kaur on Monday flagged off a mobile water testing laboratory in the presence of MC commissioner Anindita Mitra and other civic body officials. The lab, funded under the AMRUT Scheme, will help in the on-site testing of water quality parameters like pH, residual chlorine and turbidity. The mayor said that the lab will travel across the city to quickly identify water quality issues on the spot and spread awareness regarding the importance of clean drinking water.

Learning Paths take third place

Learning Paths School, Mohali, beat Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, 19-18 in the boys’ U-12 match held for the third place during the 8th edition of Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball tournament, hosted by Vivek High School, Mohali at Sports Stadium, Sector 78, Mohali, on Monday. Gurpratap of Learning Paths School scored eight points. In the under-14 boys’ match played for third place, Saupins School Chandigarh defeated YPS, Mohali, 40-4 . Saket scored 16 points for the winning team.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observed

Burail Jail

For the first time, inmates of Model Jail, Burail, took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge on Monday. The pledge was administered to the inmates at their respective barracks through the centralised radio system. The pledge was followed by the the telecast of a programme recorded by inmates on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and on national unity.

Panjab University

National Unity Day was celebrated at Panjab University on Monday and tribute was paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary . A collaborative pledge on peace and solidarity was taken which was administered by Renu Vig, dean of university instruction.

Food Corporation of India

Officials and staff members of the Food Corporation of India Haryana regional office in Panchkula paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Monday to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The employees took the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge and participated in “run for unity” led by Amit Bhushan, general manager, FCI, Haryana. The employees also pledged to ensure internal security of our country.

