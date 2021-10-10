Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two women arrested for stealing batteries of CCTV cameras
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two women arrested for stealing batteries of CCTV cameras

The accused women were arrested following a tip-off that they were going to Sector 25 of Chandigarh to sell the batteries of CCTV cameras
The accused women and the stolen batteries of CCTV cameras in the custody of Chandigarh Police on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 01:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested two women for stealing batteries of CCTV cameras installed in different part of Chandigarh under the Smart City Project.

The accused have been identified as Seema, 45, and Hasina, 36, both residents of Bhaskar Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh, from whom 16 stolen batteries have been recovered.

As per the police, a case was on October 8 registered on the complaint of Vishal, a resident of Sector 21. He had reported theft of batteries from the junction boxes of CCTV cameras installed near Bhaskar Chowk on the road dividing sectors 37 and 38, and near Batra Chowk on the road dividing sectors 36 and 37.

A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered on the basis of his complaint.

The accused were arrested following a tip-off that they were coming to Sector 25 to sell the batteries on Saturday.

Around 2.30pm, the accused were spotted with batteries, who on seeing a police team tried to escape, but were caught.

On interrogation, they admitted that they had stolen the batteries from different parts of Chandigarh.

The police said that Seema and Hasina have tainted past and were previously arrested in a burglary case registered at the Sector-19 police station.

