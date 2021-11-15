Chandigarh: Two women leaders back in Congress from AAP in 2 months

Chandigarh Mahila Aam Aadmi Party Wing president Anita Sharma and women general secretary Kamlesh Chaudhary returned to the Congress on Sunday. Both had left the Congress and joined the AAP around two months back.

“There is no such thing as discipline and organisation in the Aam Aadmi Party. There is a tremendous race going on among four people to show themselves as superior to the other. The four leaders are fighting with each other to get tickets for their comrades. The day is not far when the AAP’s name will be erased from Chandigarh,” said Sharma.

Chaudhary said: “It has been two months since we joined AAP. It has no policy. There we were forced to speak against Pawan Kumar Bansal and against senior leaders of the Congress party, which was their only agenda and was not acceptable to us at all.”

Both leaders said they had returned to the Congress without any condition and would continue to promote and spread its policies among the people in the coming times.

Subhash Chawla, city Congress chief, welcomed the two back. “If a former Congress worker wants to return to the party unconditionally, they are most welcome,” he said, while excluding his predecessor Pardeep Chawla and a few others from this offer. A number of Congress leaders, including Chawla, had left the Congress in the last couple of months and joined the AAP.

However, all is not lost for the AAP, as former secretary of the Mahila Morcha, Rakhi Sharma, joined it on Sunday.

AAP co-incharge Chhabra welcomed the Congress leader and her entire team and said, “With the joining of Rakhi, AAP has gained more strength in the city. People are joining AAP after getting impressed by the development works of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.”

