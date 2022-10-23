Chandigarh under the weather as fever cases rise

Even as dengue continues to make its presence felt in the city, with around 10 to 15 cases being reported every day, it’s the high count of fever cases (non-dengue) that has left the city a bit off-colour amid the festivities. Chandigarh has been witnessing over 300 non-dengue fever cases, on an average, every day since September.

As per the UT health department’s data, as many as 12,869 people with complaints of fever have turned up at dispensaries and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, between September and October (till the 21st), with the daily average hovering around 250 cases. Besides this, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has also been treating around 80 fever patients a day.

What’s causing the spike?

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “In the past two months, there has been a rise in fever cases. There are many reasons behind it, including mosquitoes-borne diseases. The seasonal viral flu is also a major contributing factor. This happens due to a sudden dip or rise in temperatures. Other reasons for fever may be Covid-19 infection, or other complex diseases.”

She added that the situation is under control, so there is no reason to panic. “UT health facilities are well-equipped with beds and medicines to treat the outbreak,” the director said, adding that if people experience a long fever, they must report to the health department and get tested for dengue and Covid-19 too.

Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent of GMCH-32, said, “On an average, around 25-30 people with fever are getting hospitalised at GMCH-32, daily. These patients don’t have dengue but viral fever or other health complications. Most patients are reporting at the emergency ward. The hospital has sufficient beds to cater the patient load.”

Nothing to worry: PGIMER

Dr Sanjay Jain, head, department of internal medicine of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “A huge number of patients are reporting to emergency wards with fever while most have mosquito-borne diseases. Chiknugniya tops the list, followed by dengue and viral infections. People should look out for symptoms such as joint pain but there is no need to panic.”

Mosquitoes-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya and malaria, are typically reported between July and November, occasionally stretching up to mid-December. The city has logged 548 dengue cases, 15 of chikungunya and two of malaria. There have been no dengue deaths this year.