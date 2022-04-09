Chandigarh University announces CUCET 2022 scholarship test

Chandigarh University on Friday launched its national-level entrance-cum-scholarship test CUCET-2022, and offered scholarships worth ₹45 crore to students.

Speaking on the occasion, pro-chancellor RS Bawa said the mission was to motivate and reward the talented youth.

After inaugurating the online portal cucet.cuchd.in, where students can register for the test, Bawa said it offers flexibility to choose the slots and offer students academic scholarships up to 100% in the course of their choosing.

Bawa further said since its inception, Chandigarh University has provided scholarships to more than 63,000 students, with a view to help every student attain higher education.

In the last year, as many as 13,000 students benefited from the scholarships under the CUCET, he added.