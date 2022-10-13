Chandigarh University video leak case: Accused student clicked pictures of fellow students, reveals forensic report

The forensic report of the mobile phone of the female student accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case has revealed that she clicked photographs of fellow students.

Police, however, didn’t share whether the photos clicked were objectionable.

The report, quoted by a trial court in Kharar, also reveals that the co-accused army man had sent an objectionable photo of the student to her father and her paternal aunt.

References to the report have been made in the order passed by the court while deciding the bail pleas of three accused, including the student, the army man and a man from Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, a day after the furore over the incident on September 18, police had claimed that the accused student didn’t click any photos or videos of any other girl in the Chandigarh University hostel.

No bail for student, army man

The court of judicial magistrate first class Nidhi Saini on Wednesday dismissed the bail pleas of the female student and co-accused army man Sanjeev Singh. However, it released Sunny Mehta, another co-accused. Earlier, the court had granted bail to co-accused Rankaj Verma on October 6.

The court order quoted Mohali police’s submission: “The analysis of forensic lab report qua her mobile, it is found that she had clicked the photographs of the fellow students”.

The order, however, did not mention existence of any objectionable media or whether these were shared by her with the army man or others, as initially alleged. However, it recorded that the army man had demanded “nude photos of girl students” as per the WhatsApp chats between him and the accused student.

Army man’s crime against entire womanhood: Court

While dismissing her bail plea, the judicial officer observed that the accused student had one of the main roles in commission of the alleged crime. “Her act goes not only against her and the students on the campus of Chandigarh University, but it affects the whole society, especially women,” the court said, adding that the parents of the female students would definitely hesitate to send them to hostels if they did not feel safe.

While dismissing the army man’s plea, it said police probe suggested that he was the main accused, who aspired to get objectionable pictures/videos of girl students from CU from the accused student.

“This kind of act by an army man is not acceptable. The army men in the country, as well as throughout the world, carry great respect in society and it is seen by society that they will never commit any crime,” it observed, adding that the alleged crime by the accused was against entire womanhood.

