Chandigarh University video leak case: Court rejects second bail plea by armyman

A Mohali court on Thursday dismissed the second bail plea of armyman Sanjeev Singh, a co-accused in Chandigarh University video leak case.

Dismissing the plea, the court additional sessions judge Avtar Singh Barda observed that such incidents were on the rise where innocent people of society were duped by uploading/transmitting objectionable/pornographic photographs on Facebook, Messenger, etc.

The court also observed that if the applicant will be released on bail, he might delete/remove the incriminating data.

“The bail applicant, along with the female co-accused, has committed the offence of publishing or transmitting sexually explicit act or conduct in electronic form. The offences under which the bail applicant has been booked are heinous and dangerous to society,” read the court order.

The police had earlier claimed that Sanjeev had sent an objectionable photo of the female student to her father and paternal aunt.

Sanjeev’s first bail plea was turned down by the court of judicial magistrate first class Nidhi Saini on October 12, when the court had also denied bail to the female student.

However, it had released Sunny Mehta, another co-accused, six days after granting bail to co-accused Rankaj Verma on October 6.

While dismissing the armyman’s first plea, the court had observed that the alleged crime by the accused was against entire womanhood, adding, “This kind of act by an armyman is not acceptable. The army men in the country, as well as throughout the world, carry great respect in society and it is seen by society that they will never commit any crime.”

Meanwhile, the police have received an 8,000-page forensic report pertaining to the mobile phones of the armyman.

Earlier, the forensic report of the mobile phone of the female student had revealed that she had clicked photographs of fellow students. Police, however, have not made it known whether the photos clicked were objectionable.