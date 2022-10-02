Chandigarh University video leak case: Police get two more days to question army man

A Kharar court on Saturday gave the police two more days for further interrogation of Sanjeev Singh, the army man arrested in connection with the Chandigarh University video leak, while the other three accused, including the female student, were sent to judicial custody.

The police have so far arrested four people in the case, including the university student who is accused of leaking objectionable videos of herself and her fellow hostellers, and three men—Sunny Mehta and Rankaj Verma, both from Himachal Pradesh, besides Sanjeev, who is from Jammu.

Presenting the accused before the court of judicial magistrate first class Nidhi Saini, the Mohali police sought extension of Sanjeev’s police remand: “We are trying to investigate the case and recover more data from Sanjeev, the prime accused.”

Through the probe so far, police have established that Sanjeev blackmailed multiple women in the past and the mobile phone number where the university student sent videos was being used by him.

Co-accused Rankaj files second bail plea

Meanwhile, co-accused Rankaj Verma filed the second bail plea in court after withdrawing the first one on Friday.

In the fresh plea, Rankaj added more arguments to prove his innocence, his counsel Harvinder Singh Johal said, adding that the matter will be taken up by the court on October 4.

The bail application contended that the female student had sent her videos to a phone number that was being used by Sanjeev, who had used Rankaj’s photo as the display picture on WhatsApp.

Even though Rankaj had never met any of the co-accused, Sanjeev had misused Rankaj’s picture after downloading it from Facebook, which he had reported to the Dhalli police station in Shimla on September 18 after he got to know that his pictures were being circulated in the video leak case, it added.

“Rankaj was taken by the Mohali police from Dhalli with the sheer intent of investigation, but later he was arrested. Rankaj has never met or spoken to any of the accused persons and is also not even connected through any social media platforms. Also, he has no connection with the mobile number being used by Sanjeev,” the bail application further read.