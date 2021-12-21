Chandigarh Urban Festival to be organised from February 22-27

The Chandigarh Urban Festival will be organised in the city from February 20 to 27, 2022.

The Chandigarh administration will support the RWAs, educational institutes, corporates, NGOs and regional, cultural and sports clubs to organise the festival.

The theme of the week-long festival is “apna shehar, apna jashan” and aims to celebrate togetherness and love for City Beautiful. through various cultural and sports activities that reflect the true nature of Chandigarhians and represent the soul of the Chandigarh Tricity.

This year, it has been decided that the festival will coincide with Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, to add to a nationalistic fervour and also with the annual rose festival to add colour to the vibrant atmosphere all across the city. There will be performances, competitions, exhibitions, food, music, art, theatre and sports as well as commercial stalls.

Individuals as well as groups from tricity have been asked to submit their ideas and entries by January 20. After all the entries are received, a final calendar for the events selected and finalised will be prepared. Accordingly, further rehearsals and coordination with the selected event organisers will be undertaken. They have to be sent to urbanfestivalchandigarh@gmail.com.

Prizes will be given away for various competitions during the festival week and also for carnival performances, tableaus and synchronised sky-lantern events on the finale on February 27. Certificates will be provided to all participants.