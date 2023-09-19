Chandigarh: Using Hindi reduces patients’ stress, says PGI director

Communicating in Hindi can reduce patients’ mental stress, said Dr Vivek Lal, director, Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, while chairing a meeting to commemorate Hindi Diwas.

During his message to the institute's employees, PGIMER director Dr Lal emphasised that being the country's official language, Hindi played a crucial role in uniting the nation's people.

The 62nd meeting of the institute’s official language implementation committee was organised on Monday under Dr Lal’s chairmanship.

During his message to the institute’s employees, Dr Lal emphasised that being the country’s official language, Hindi played a crucial role in uniting the nation’s people.

Dr Lal added, “Working in a medical institution, our responsibility to communicate in Hindi becomes even more significant. We have direct interactions with the general public who visit our facility seeking treatment and often feel anxious about their illnesses. When we converse with them in Hindi and provide explanations about their conditions, it greatly alleviates their stress.”