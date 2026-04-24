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Chandigarh forms 5-member panel to enforce school bag policy

The panel will conduct quarterly inspections to ensure that school bags do not exceed 10% of a student’s body weight and that mandated measures such as bagless days are being followed.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:58 am IST
By Aashi Shekhar, Chandigarh
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The UT education department has constituted a five member committee to monitor compliance with the School Bag Policy, 2020, across all government, government-aided and recognised private schools, with officials warning of action against violations.

The policy caps school bag weight at 10% of a student’s body weight, mandates bagless days to encourage activity based learning, and restricts homework for Classes 1 and 2. (HT Photo)

The panel will conduct quarterly inspections to ensure that school bags do not exceed 10% of a student’s body weight and that mandated measures such as bagless days are being followed. It will also carry out surprise checks, gather feedback from parents and students, and compile school-wise compliance data.

Monthly consolidated reports are to be submitted by the 5th of each month. Deputy DEO II Renu Sharma has been appointed convener of the committee, which includes four principals and headmasters from city schools. The panel has also been tasked with organising awareness and training sessions for school heads and teachers, with its first report due within 15 days.

The policy caps school bag weight at 10% of a student’s body weight, mandates bagless days to encourage activity based learning, and restricts homework for Classes 1 and 2. It also recommends a 10 day bagless internship for students of Classes 6 to 8 with local vocational practitioners and discourages the use of bulky or unnecessary study materials.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh forms 5-member panel to enforce school bag policy
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh forms 5-member panel to enforce school bag policy
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