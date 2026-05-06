Chandigarh: UT looks to replace 1949 rent law with modern tenancy framework

In a move that could reshape how one of India’s most planned cities rents its homes, the Chandigarh administration is preparing to replace a post-Independence rent control law with a framework modeled on the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021.

Approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected as early as next week, according to officials familiar with the plan. (HT Photo)

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Approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs is expected as early as next week, according to officials familiar with the plan.

The shift would replace the East Punjab Urban Rent Restriction Act, 1949 — designed for an era of acute housing scarcity — and introduce a system built on written contracts, market-linked rents and faster dispute resolution.

For decades, the older law has constrained how rent is set and when tenants can be evicted, protections that once stabilised vulnerable households but, over time, helped produce a market that is both tightly regulated and widely informal.

In Chandigarh, where officials say nearly half the population lives in rented accommodation, the consequences are visible. In practice, courts have repeatedly seen cases where tenants continued possession for decades under the Act’s protection, often paying outdated rents far below market rates.

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{{^usCountry}} “With disputes routed through regular civil courts, cases tend to drag on for years, contributing to judicial backlog and mistrust between both parties,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With disputes routed through regular civil courts, cases tend to drag on for years, contributing to judicial backlog and mistrust between both parties,” an official said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The absence of mandatory written agreements results in informal arrangements, leaving ambiguity over rent, maintenance responsibilities and security deposits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The absence of mandatory written agreements results in informal arrangements, leaving ambiguity over rent, maintenance responsibilities and security deposits.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The new law attempts to reset those incentives. It would require every tenancy to be captured in a written agreement and registered with a designated Rent Authority, creating a verifiable record of rent, duration and terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new law attempts to reset those incentives. It would require every tenancy to be captured in a written agreement and registered with a designated Rent Authority, creating a verifiable record of rent, duration and terms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Security deposits would be capped – typically two months’ rent for residential properties – and refundable once the tenant vacates, after legitimate deductions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Security deposits would be capped – typically two months’ rent for residential properties – and refundable once the tenant vacates, after legitimate deductions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Most importantly, disputes would move out of the regular civil courts and into a dedicated, three-tier system: a Rent Authority for registration and preliminary issues, a Rent Court for adjudication and a Rent Tribunal for appeals. Officials say the goal is to compress timelines that can currently stretch into years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most importantly, disputes would move out of the regular civil courts and into a dedicated, three-tier system: a Rent Authority for registration and preliminary issues, a Rent Court for adjudication and a Rent Tribunal for appeals. Officials say the goal is to compress timelines that can currently stretch into years. {{/usCountry}}

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Eviction would remain regulated but more clearly defined. Landlords could seek possession on specific grounds — non-payment of rent, misuse of property, expiry of the tenancy, or the need to undertake construction — while tenants would be protected from arbitrary eviction and from the withdrawal of essential services such as water and electricity.

The law also sets clearer boundaries on everyday interactions: landlords or property managers can enter a rented home only after giving at least 24 hours’ notice, a measure meant to respect tenants’ privacy, while subletting is allowed only with the landlord’s consent and prior intimation to the Rent Authority, a move aimed at curbing misuse such as unauthorised PGs and overcrowding.

The law also introduces a strong safeguard for landlords: tenants who overstay beyond the agreed tenancy period can be charged penal rent, typically double the rent initially, rising to four times for continued occupation, a provision aimed at deterring prolonged unauthorised stay.

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“The reform is expected to formalise Chandigarh’s rental market, increase housing supply and reduce disputes arising from informal agreements,” an official said.

“Once cleared by the MHA, it will mark a shift towards a modern, market-driven rental system aligned with national housing reforms.”

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