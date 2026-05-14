Chandigarh: UT Police arrest two, crack four robbery cases

The UT Police arrested two youths involved in a series of robberies and solved four robbery cases reported across the city.

Police officials said they recovered all stolen items, achieving 100% recovery in the detected cases. (HT File)

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Police officials said they recovered all stolen items, achieving 100% recovery in the detected cases.

The arrested accused were identified as 20-year-old Mohit, a resident of Pipaltha village, Jind district, Haryana, and 24-year-old Ajay, a resident of Patiala Bank Colony, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Police apprehended both during the investigation into multiple robbery cases registered on May 8. After a four-day police remand, the accused were produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said they worked out four FIRs registered at Sector-39 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cases involved robbery using a deadly weapon, along with additional charges in two cases for aggravated offences.

All four incidents were reported on the same day, with complainants describing a similar crime pattern.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the accused followed a consistent modus operandi. They would move around the city on a Honda Activa scooter, identify targets, and rob them at knifepoint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the accused followed a consistent modus operandi. They would move around the city on a Honda Activa scooter, identify targets, and rob them at knifepoint. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police recovered all stolen property linked to the cases, including eight mobile phones, one knife, wallets, and a Honda Activa scooter used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered all stolen property linked to the cases, including eight mobile phones, one knife, wallets, and a Honda Activa scooter used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The recovered mobile phones were linked to different police station areas, including Sector-39, Sector-36, Sector-34 and Sector-49. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recovered mobile phones were linked to different police station areas, including Sector-39, Sector-36, Sector-34 and Sector-49. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said both accused have no previous criminal history. However, further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were involved in any other similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said both accused have no previous criminal history. However, further investigation is underway to ascertain whether they were involved in any other similar incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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