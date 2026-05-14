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Chandigarh: UT Police arrest two, crack four robbery cases

Police said they worked out four FIRs registered at Sector-39 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cases involved robbery using a deadly weapon, along with additional charges in two cases for aggravated offences.

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The UT Police arrested two youths involved in a series of robberies and solved four robbery cases reported across the city.

Police officials said they recovered all stolen items, achieving 100% recovery in the detected cases. (HT File)

Police officials said they recovered all stolen items, achieving 100% recovery in the detected cases.

The arrested accused were identified as 20-year-old Mohit, a resident of Pipaltha village, Jind district, Haryana, and 24-year-old Ajay, a resident of Patiala Bank Colony, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Police apprehended both during the investigation into multiple robbery cases registered on May 8. After a four-day police remand, the accused were produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said they worked out four FIRs registered at Sector-39 police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The cases involved robbery using a deadly weapon, along with additional charges in two cases for aggravated offences.

All four incidents were reported on the same day, with complainants describing a similar crime pattern.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: UT Police arrest two, crack four robbery cases
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: UT Police arrest two, crack four robbery cases
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