Chandigarh: UT staffing, service rules discussed at Shimla meet

Several administrative and service-related issues concerning Chandigarh were taken up during a meeting of northern states on Friday at Shimla. Among the issues discussed was the filling of IAS posts in the Chandigarh administration, with Punjab flagging the matter of appointments through inter-cadre deputation along with the role of state civil services and other officials. Chandigarh showcased best practices in urban governance, highlighting its forest cover and green management initiatives. (HT Photo)

Another key issue was related to maintaining the existing 60:40 ratio of employees between Punjab and Haryana in the Chandigarh administration. Punjab raised objections to proposed amendments in service rules that could allow induction of officials from other states and Union Territories.

Himachal Pradesh’s demand for allotment of land for construction of Himachal Sadan in Sector 52, Chandigarh, was also discussed. Himachal’s claim in Chandigarh as a successor state of Punjab, in light of the Supreme Court judgment of September 27, 2011, and provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, was also taken up.

On the power front, Punjab raised the issue of operationalisation of agreements between Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited and Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited, particularly concerning operation and maintenance charges of transmission infrastructure linked to Chandigarh.

Cybercrime coordination was also deliberated upon, with Punjab pitching for appointment of district and sub-divisional cyber crime nodal officers to strengthen inter-state investigation support. Chandigarh showcased best practices in urban governance, highlighting its forest cover and green management initiatives.