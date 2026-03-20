Chandigarh: UTCA-backed gully cricket tournament from April 17

The fourth edition of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament will kick off on April 17, 2026, in Chandigarh, with the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) and Chandigarh Police collaborating to promote youth engagement through sport. The participants can register themselves in a team of 12 players at their local police stations. (HT Photo for representation)

“The tournament, aligned with the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan, aims to steer youngsters away from substance abuse and crime by channelising their energy into cricket,” said Sanjay Tandon, former president of the association, during a press conference on Thursday.

A total of 288 teams, including 32 girls’ teams, and around 3,400 players in the 14–19 age group are expected to participate. Matches will be played across 10 venues in a knockout format, with each game consisting of 10 overs per side using tennis balls.

Officials said that registration will begin on March 23. The participants can register themselves in a team of 12 players at their local police stations. Each police station is assigned with a nodal officer to take care of the registration process.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandavia is expected to inaugurate the tournament at Sector 16 Stadium, while the finals will be held on May 1. UTCA officials emphasised that the event provides not just competitive exposure but also pathways to higher-level cricket, with selectors closely monitoring performances. The Indian Street Premier League will also scout top 25 players, making it a key platform for emerging talent.