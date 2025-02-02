Chandigarh: UTCA set to host franchise-based T20 cricket meet from February 7

The UT Cricket Association (UTCA) announced the launch of the Chandra Shekhar Azad T20 Tournament, the first-ever franchise-based cricket tournament in the city, at a press conference held at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon unveiled the details of the league. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon (second from left) and other members interacting with media at Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The tournament is set to commence on February 7 and will feature six franchisee teams competing in a total of 33 matches, including two semi-finals and a grand finale on February 23.

The matches will be played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, and will be broadcast live on Fancode.

The six participating franchisees have been allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, maintaining transparency in ownership. The confirmed teams include HIIMS Hawks (owned by Acharya Manish), Talanoa Tigers (owned by Harkiran Singh), Punjab Panthers (owned by Pransh Gilhotra), Wild Wood Warriors (owned by Sukhdev Singh), City Challengers (owned by Sanjeev Vohra), and Manohar Mavericks (owned by Taran Inder Singh Bunny).

This system is expected to bring a fresh and competitive edge to cricket in Chandigarh while providing a platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent at a professional level.

While addressing the press conference, Tandon highlighted that the tournament is dedicated to the legendary freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, paying tribute to his valiant spirit. He also emphasised that this initiative aims to promote local cricket talent and strengthen Chandigarh’s reputation as a hub for sports.