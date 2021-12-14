Chandigarh: Vacant plots used as dumps in ward 34

Vacant plots everywhere, but not an inch to park. Residents of ward 34 of Chandigarh rue that there are several vacant plots in the area, which can be used to solve the parking woes here, but most of these have turned into garbage dumps, much to their chagrin.

The ward includes Sector 45 (excluding Burail) and Sector 46. Sector 45 and Burail were earlier part of Ward 14, while Sector 46 was included in Ward 21, along with Sector 32.

Residents say the ward lacks basic civic infrastructure and cleanliness is a far cry. The ever-increasing population of stray dogs makes them wary of stepping out.

Vikram Sharma, a resident of Sector 45, says, “Door-to-door garbage collection is irregular and sweepers never seem to clean the roads or market areas.”

Kedarnath Sharma, president of the Sector 46-D residents’ welfare association (RWA), says, “Though MC claims sterilisation of stray dogs is being carried out, the canine population seems to be increasing day by day. Every month, several cases of dog bites are reported in our area. It is due to the garbage dumps here that the stray dogs stay put here.”

Stating that most neighbourhood parks lack basic facilities such as lighting, drinking water provision and clean washrooms, residents ask where the taxes collected by MC are going. Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Sector 46, says, “We are made to pay for garbage collection even when we don’t get the facility. Sweepers rarely clean the upper floors and due to irregular garbage collection, some people dump the garbage on vacant plots.”

