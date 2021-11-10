Chandigarh: Vegetable prices at apni mandi go down after fuel price cut

With cuts on the price of fuel, the prices of vegetables at the apni mandi in Chandigarh have also started falling. As per officials, a further drop in prices can also be expected.

At the apni mandis, some depreciation can be seen in various vegetables. This comes even as mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board Satbir Singh maintains that prices are still on the higher side now. “There is a shortage in supply. The fuel cut has brought down prices, but once the supply of vegetables, especially cabbage, improves the price of other vegetables will stabilise as well.”

Even as rates have started to fall in the apni mandis, they remain unchanged at the Sector 26 wholesale mandi. Officials of the UT market committee said, “Due to the festive season, farm labourers who mostly hail from other states, had gone back to their native villages. Due to this, farmers have issues loading the crop and getting it to the mandi, but in a few days, the normal supply will resume. Definitely, due to the cut in fuel rates, the price of vegetables will also fall.”

The price of tomatoes at ₹70 per kg and onions at ₹40 per kg continues to remain unchanged ever since the cut in rates because of this. The price of potatoes fell by ₹5 per kg here. Vegetables like capsicum, which are grown in places like Himachal Pradesh and brought to the city, saw a big drop in prices.

The price of fuel had been cut by over ₹10 per litre after the Central government and then the state governments reduced the VAT being charged on fuel. Currently, in the city petrol is for ₹94.23 per litre and diesel is for ₹80.90 per litre, the cheapest in the tricity. In Mohali petrol is for ₹95.99 per litre and diesel is for ₹84.76 per litre. In Panchkula, petrol is for ₹95.67 per litre and diesel is for ₹86.88 per litre.

Price difference of vegetables in the apni mandis of the city between November 5 and November 9 (all prices in ₹per kg)

Potato ₹35 to ₹30

Capsicum ₹120 to ₹80

Green chilli ₹50 to ₹35

Cucumber ₹45 to ₹40

Cabbage ₹40 to ₹30

Bitter gourd ₹60 to ₹50

Ladyfinger ₹60 to ₹50