Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Vegetable prices at apni mandi go down after fuel price cut
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Vegetable prices at apni mandi go down after fuel price cut

With fuel price cut, vegetable prices at the apni mandi in Chandigarh have also started falling. As per officials, a further drop in prices can also be expected
Vegetable prices at the apni mandi in Chandigarh have started falling after fuel price cut. (AP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:35 AM IST
By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

With cuts on the price of fuel, the prices of vegetables at the apni mandi in Chandigarh have also started falling. As per officials, a further drop in prices can also be expected.

At the apni mandis, some depreciation can be seen in various vegetables. This comes even as mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board Satbir Singh maintains that prices are still on the higher side now. “There is a shortage in supply. The fuel cut has brought down prices, but once the supply of vegetables, especially cabbage, improves the price of other vegetables will stabilise as well.”

Even as rates have started to fall in the apni mandis, they remain unchanged at the Sector 26 wholesale mandi. Officials of the UT market committee said, “Due to the festive season, farm labourers who mostly hail from other states, had gone back to their native villages. Due to this, farmers have issues loading the crop and getting it to the mandi, but in a few days, the normal supply will resume. Definitely, due to the cut in fuel rates, the price of vegetables will also fall.”

RELATED STORIES

The price of tomatoes at 70 per kg and onions at 40 per kg continues to remain unchanged ever since the cut in rates because of this. The price of potatoes fell by 5 per kg here. Vegetables like capsicum, which are grown in places like Himachal Pradesh and brought to the city, saw a big drop in prices.

The price of fuel had been cut by over 10 per litre after the Central government and then the state governments reduced the VAT being charged on fuel. Currently, in the city petrol is for 94.23 per litre and diesel is for 80.90 per litre, the cheapest in the tricity. In Mohali petrol is for 95.99 per litre and diesel is for 84.76 per litre. In Panchkula, petrol is for 95.67 per litre and diesel is for 86.88 per litre.

Price difference of vegetables in the apni mandis of the city between November 5 and November 9 (all prices in per kg)

Potato 35 to 30

Capsicum 120 to 80

Green chilli 50 to 35

Cucumber 45 to 40

Cabbage 40 to 30

Bitter gourd 60 to 50

Ladyfinger 60 to 50

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP