Chandigarh: Vegetable prices fall as supply stabilises

With the improvement in supply, vegetables prices have also started to drop at city’s apni mandis.

As per officials of the Punjab Mandi Board, the new harvest of vegetables such as tomatoes and green chillies has started, which is why the prices have begun to drop. “Earlier, tomatoes and green chillies were brought to the city from Himachal Pradesh and other areas. With the price of fuel factored in and due to low supply, the prices had increased,” said Satbir Singh, supervisor with Punjab Mandi Board.

Rate of tomatoes which had started increasing last month has fallen down from ₹40/kg to ₹25/kg. Green chillies have become cheaper as these are being sold at ₹50/kg as compared to previous ₹70/kg.

The rate of onions which are coming from Indore is between ₹30- ₹40/kg, while price of red onions from Rajasthan stayed consistent at ₹25/kg.

There also hasn’t been enough rain in the region in the past few weeks that has also helped local farmers, said the supervisor, who added that heavy rainfall ends up spoiling many vegetables which also didn’t happen this time.

It is expected in the coming days that the price of vegetables will fall down further as more leafy vegetables such as cabbage will start arriving at the mandis, he said.