Chandigarh: Vegetable prices fall as supply stabilises

Rates expected to fall further as more leafy vegetables such as cabbage will start arriving at the market, says supervisor at Punjab Mandi Board
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Arrival of new harvest leads to dip in rates. Scant rain also helped local farmers, says an official. (Image for representational purpose)

With the improvement in supply, vegetables prices have also started to drop at city’s apni mandis.

As per officials of the Punjab Mandi Board, the new harvest of vegetables such as tomatoes and green chillies has started, which is why the prices have begun to drop. “Earlier, tomatoes and green chillies were brought to the city from Himachal Pradesh and other areas. With the price of fuel factored in and due to low supply, the prices had increased,” said Satbir Singh, supervisor with Punjab Mandi Board.

Rate of tomatoes which had started increasing last month has fallen down from 40/kg to 25/kg. Green chillies have become cheaper as these are being sold at 50/kg as compared to previous 70/kg.

The rate of onions which are coming from Indore is between 30- 40/kg, while price of red onions from Rajasthan stayed consistent at 25/kg.

There also hasn’t been enough rain in the region in the past few weeks that has also helped local farmers, said the supervisor, who added that heavy rainfall ends up spoiling many vegetables which also didn’t happen this time.

It is expected in the coming days that the price of vegetables will fall down further as more leafy vegetables such as cabbage will start arriving at the mandis, he said.

