Chandigarh: Vigilance launches inquiry into multi-crore extortion racket in enforcement wing

A vigilance inquiry has been initiated after a beldar, employed with the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), came out with explosive allegations that enforcement wing officials have been extorting ₹50-60 crore annually from street vendors and shopkeepers across the city after threatening them of penalties, seizure, or eviction. The vigilance department has taken cognisance of the complaint and is likely to call the complainant and the officials he named, for questioning. (HT File)

In his letter to the OSD (vigilance), the whistle-blower Vikas, who has been working with the MC for the last 18 years, alleged that over the last three years, while being deployed with an inspector, he was pressured to collect money from vendors and shopkeepers. When he refused, he was allegedly threatened with dismissal from service.

On August 12, Vikas had uploaded a video on social media exposing the alleged racket. He said that the very next day, he was summoned to the MC office in Sector 17 and pressured to deny his earlier statement. He alleged that the inspector took him in his private car to the Rock Garden parking lot, where a video was forcibly recorded from his mobile numbers to retract the charges. He also claimed that he was taken to an advocate’s office in Sector 37, where he was compelled to sign blank papers.

As per the complainant, at least eight beldars collect money on behalf of the inspectors. Besides this, eight enforcement officers and the superintendent are also involved.

Vikas maintained that his first video statement was made in full consciousness, without any pressure, and that he stands by his allegations.

The vigilance department has taken cognisance of the complaint and is likely to call the complainant and the officials he named, for questioning. The vigilance department is planning to check the property returns of all inspectors and sub-inspectors to verify the allegations of corruption.

As per the complainant, official challans by the enforcement wing total to just ₹1-1.5 lakh monthly but the extortion amount goes up to ₹4-6 lakh per month. Depending on location and footfall, this can range from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 per vendor every month. Vendors who pay are spared, while those who refuse often face harassment, confiscation of goods, or forced eviction.