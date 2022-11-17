Chandigarh Vision Document: ‘Employment opportunities limited despite city being an education hub’

The vision document Chandigarh 2030 and Beyond, which was released recently, has taken note of the limited employment opportunities in the city despite it being a hub for education.

The document noted that the government was the major employer in the city, while adding that the number of higher education institutes were limited when compared to the student influx from the adjoining states — resulting in a lack of concerted efforts to impart technical skills that are crucial for ever changing work environments.

Shifting focus to suggestions, the document also mentioned the need for rejuvenated efforts to bring digital jobs to the city — by reinventing the scope of IT Park, attempting to set up a film city or a media hub.

It also spoke of promotion of green jobs, identifying and promoting skills in ‘greening component’ within conventional jobs and to capitalise on the education knowledge framework of Chandigarh.

In exploring the opportunities, it also specified the need for creating an inclusive workforce, bridging the gender workforce gap and making the workforce ready for future jobs through skill-gap analysis.

Ensuring economic development without compromising the heritage of the city was seen as the major challenge as per the document, which further batted for striking a fine balance between development and conservation of the city’s heritage.

“Since there is limited scope of expansion, setting up manufacturing sectors and industries is equally limited and thus focus should be on service based industries. The report specified that “ it is crucial that the ethos of the city is protected but it is also important to accept change for the betterment of the city,” it read.

