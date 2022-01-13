Chandigarh wakes up to very dense fog again

With visibility down to below 50 metres, the city recorded very dense fog for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog along similar lines is expected during the morning hours in the coming days as well.

When visibility is below 50 metres, IMD considers it “very dense fog”, when commuters must exercise caution, as chances of accidents increase.

Visibility was around 40 metres at the Sector 39 IMD observatory at 5.30am. Three hours later, it increased to around 150 metres, which is still considered “dense fog” as per the IMD.

An IMD official said the fog was the result of drop in night temperature and high humidity following the recent rain spells.

Meanwhile, city’s maximum temperature went up from 15.7°C on Tuesday to 17.1°C on Wednesday, but was still four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also increased from 8.5°C to 10.8°C, five notches above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17-18°C, while the minimum temperature may go further up to 11°C.

