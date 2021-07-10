Chandigarh waste plant’s upgrade: Adviser warns MC against further delay

If the municipal corporation continues to drag its feet with regards to upgrade of the city’s only solid waste processing plant, the UT administration will take over the project, warned UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday.

In June last year, the civic body had taken over the plant from the Jaypee Group, as it could process only a fraction of the city’s daily waste that runs into 450 million tonnes.

But since then, MC has neither improved the plant’s working nor upgraded the technology and most of the city’s daily waste is still being dumped at the Dadumajra landfill.

“We can no longer allow the city’s waste to be dumped like this. We have to take up the issue with greater urgency,” said Pal, during his visit to the waste processing plant on Friday.

Pal instructed MC commissioner KK Yadav to speed up the upgrade process, else UT will have to intervene in the matter.

IIT Roorkee recommended new plant

On MC’s request, IIT Roorkee had compiled a report last year and advised that the best way was to set up a new modern 500 TPD (tonnes per day) plant for dry and wet waste treatment in the given plot.

The report had stated that even after the existing machinery was repaired, the plant can at best run at only 40% of its total capacity.

Nearly 10 months on, MC has not been able to decide which technology to use to upgrade the plant, constructed by the Jaypee group in 2008 as per the Municipal Solid Waste, 2000, guidelines.

Thirteen companies even submitted their expressions of interest (EOI) in January this year. But in the last four General House meetings, the councillors only postponed taking a decision on the technology. This, after asking for presentations from firms, and touring waste processing plants in Ambala and Delhi. In the last meeting, they yet again decided to visit more plants.

“A technology has been recommended by an expert committee of MC, but has been pending with the MC General House for some time now,” said Pal.

“If they don’t decide on the technology immediately, we (UT), after the approval of the UT administrator, will take it in our hands,” said Pal after he was informed that a special session of the MC House will be called in mid-July to deal with the issue.

Even after finalisation of the technology, it will take at least 18 months for the plant to work at its optimum efficiency, Pal said, so decision on the matter was immediately required.

“We cannot afford to wait anymore. We want to process 100% of all the waste being processed in the city per day. This will be a very unique achievement in the country,” the adviser said.