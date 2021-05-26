Chandigarh water tariff hike: Stay notified, no arrears for bills paid already

The UT administration on Tuesday notified the stay on hiked water tariff and said no arrears will be given for already paid inflated water bills.

The UT order, issued by principal secretary (local government) Arun Gupta , states that the administration is “deferring the implementation” of the September 11, 2020 notification, under which water charges were hiked by 200%.

The order has come into effect prospectively, that is, from the date of issuance – May 25.

“The order only covers the period from May 25, 2021 to March 31, 2022, and not the period from September 11, 2020 to May 24, 2021. So, there is no question of paying arrears to residents who have already paid the inflated water bills,” said a senior UT official, on condition of anonymity.

Since September 2020, residents have paid inflated water bills for eight months in four cycles. The latest bills for April and May are due to be paid, which as per administration officials, will be based on the September 11 notification.

Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) chairperson Hitesh Puri said, “We welcome the immediate relief. But, the municipal corporation should give arrears to residents for the eight months already paid.”

Residents complained that the latest order does not clarify what will happen to the tariff after March 31, 2022. “We do not know whether the September 2021 notification will be applicable or the administration follow the MC resolution passed in February, under which tariff was reduced, particularly the exorbitant sewer cess. The administration and MC should clarify this,” added Puri.

“It is simply a face-saving U-turn taken by the ruling dispensation in the MC in view of the upcoming elections in December. Public anger was simmering for last eight month and the Opposition jumped to make most of the situation. It is nothing to welcome as the water tariff issue still remains,” said Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO).