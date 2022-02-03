Chandigarh weather: After dense fog, brace for rain today

Dense fog for the second consecutive day on Wednesday caused city’s maximum temperature to plunge from Tuesday’s 17.8°C to 14.5°C, 6.4 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature also dipped slightly from 7.2°C to 7°C.

This is expected to be followed by rain on Thursday and Friday, which may lead to severe cold conditions in Chandigarh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

A “severe cold day” is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and the maximum temperature goes over 6.5 degrees below normal.

If it drops between 4.5 to 6.4 notches below normal, a “cold day” is declared.

A spell of five severe cold days was seen earlier from January 15 to 19.

“With a fresh western disturbance (WD) affecting the region, rain light to moderate rain up to 30mm can be expected on Thursday. Rain may continue on Friday as well, but the sky is expected to clear up by Friday afternoon,” said Manmohan Singh, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 13°C and 15°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 8°C.

One flight cancelled, 25 delayed

Amid poor weather in the region, one flight was cancelled and 25 flights were delayed at Chandigarh International Airport on Wednesday.

Among the affected flights, departure of 14 was held up due to fog and 11 arrived late due to delays at source cities.

First flight of the day, IndiGo’s to Delhi (6E-867) took off at 10.20am against the scheduled departure of 6.35am.

Airline’s another flight to Delhi (6E-2177) left at 10.14am after over a three-hour delay since 6.45am.

The third flight of the day, Go First’s to Mumbai (G8-465) departed at 11.46am, after almost four hours of delay since 8am. Its Srinagar flight (G8-911) at 8.45am was also late by 39 minutes.

Air India’s flight to Kullu (AI-9805) was held up for almost five hours since 8.10am and finally took off at 12.56pm.

The provider’s flight to Dharamshala (AI-9713) was also delayed by three hours and departed at 12.07pm instead of 10am; then its flight to Delhi (AI-9806) had to wait for almost 4.5 hours since 10.50am and could leave only at 3.19pm.

Another Air India flight (AI-9714) to Delhi departed late at 2.32pm, against the scheduled time of 1pm.

Even in the late afternoon, IndiGo’s Pune flight (6E-202) waited till 4.20pm for better visibility after missing its take-off time of 3.15pm.

Among the late arrivals were Air India’s flight from Delhi (AI-9713), which landed at 11.43pm instead of 9.30am after delayed departure from origin city.

IndiGo’s flight from Delhi (6E-2175) arrived late by three hours at 12.49pm against scheduled 9.50am. Its Hyderabad flight (6E-108) was also delayed and landed at 3.49pm after an over three-hour delay since 12.35pm. Two more flights from Pune and Kolkata were delayed by 59 and 21 minutes, respectively.

Air India’s flight from Kullu (AI-9805) came at 2.37pm, over four hours after scheduled arrival of 10.30am. Its 12.30pm flight from Dharamshala (AI-9714) also arrived late after nearly 1.5 hours.

Similarly, Go First’s flights from Srinagar and Ahmedabad, and Air Vistara’s from Delhi also got here late.